Hello everyone. Groundhog Day is coming up on the second of February. I can’t wait to find out if there will be six more weeks of wintery weather. That ole groundhog had better not be an ole scaredy cat and run back into his den!

Gary Lirley opened the Red Bank Church service by leading in a hymn. He also gave the morning welcome. After the Sunday school hour, Brother Randy welcomed those that came for the worship hour. He reminded everyone that the Fifth Sunday singing would take place that evening at the Goodhope Nazarene Church. It would begin at 6:00 p.m. Red Bank closed its evening service so that everyone could attend and enjoy the singing. Brother Randy then asked for prayer request. There were many requests offered. Each request was lifted in prayer.

The morning sermon was taken from Ephesians 2 and entitled, “God’s New Chosen People.” In these scriptures, Paul reminds his readers that in the past they walked according to the course of this world and were children of disobedience. But, in verses 4 -5 he provided great hope by saying, “But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) This is still great news for us. Verse 8 makes this message very clear to each of us, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.” Brother Randy said, “God is telling us that we need to put our faith and trust in Him and tell satan that he has no place in our life, in our home or in our family’s lives. We have the power to throw him out of our lives, in the Name of Jesus Christ. If we are not willing to do that then that may be a sign that we are actually happy with satan dealing in our lives and causing all kinds of strife and unhappiness. Brother Randy went on to say that our past should not dictate what our future holds when we ask Jesus to take the lead in our lives. He wants us to lay every piece of our broken lives at the foot of the cross and trust Him to put it back together in a miraculous way. As Paul said in II Corinthians, 5:17, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold all things are become new.”

The Fifth Sunday singing was well attended. Several from Red Bank enjoyed all the special music and having fellowship with their friends and neighbors.

Visiting with Maxine Lirley was Jeane Huff and Gary and Alice Lirley. Maxine was doing pretty well. She had just returned from a visit to the Pain Clinic in Springfield. They have helped, greatly, in relieving much of the pain she was suffering from. She said that the reduction of pain made her feel like a whole new person. While there, we also visited with Jerry Huff, who is convalescing at the Healthcare Center. I know he would appreciate your prayers for his recovery. His condition is very serious.

That’s all the news for now. Take care. If you need a church home, you would be welcomed at Red Bank, where you will experience God’s love in abundance.