Quad Cities

2-8-2017. Hello there! We got some snow last night, but not much. We’ve been getting some pretty strong winds lately which make it very cold. We are kind of waiting for a better day to get groceries and run other errands. Saturday morning we met Walt’s daughter, Roberta, her husband, Denny Just and they brought Walt’s brother, Frank Dee Allison, from Silvis, Illinois with them. Berta and Denny live in East Moline, Illinois. Frank Dee and Walt’s niece, Renee (Allison) Burden from Muscatine, Iowa all met us at the family restaurant in Tipton for breakfast and Renee’s husband, Joe. We sure did enjoy visiting with all of them again. The restaurant really has good food too, like the one in Muscatine that Lisa used to have.

The wind was really cold that day too and I wasn’t dressed warm enough. I am going to make sure I do the next time. At least if I get too got in a store I can take my coat off. But if I’m too cold out in the wind, not much I can do about it.

Of course, Berta and Denny were teasing and said they saw Dee by the side of the road and stopped and hot him so he wouldn’t freeze. I told him when they were leaving he better be good or they might drop him off where they found him. We just like to joke around like that when we all get together. Goodness knows the country is in such a mess it’s hard to find anything to laugh about. Who would of ever thought the good old U.SA. would ever be in such a predicament.

On the way home I got a message telling me that my nephew-in-law was celebrating his 70th birthday. I hadn’t seen or talked to him since the sixties so I called him to wish him Happy Birthday, Jimmy Scott in Bolivar, Mo. Once we lived close to him and his mother, Marie (Twitty) Scott and his brothers and sisters. Then after my family and I moved to Bettendorf, Iowa, Jimmy came up and lived a while with us and worked. He needed something to hold his lunch when he worked so I took him to a little store in Bettendorf and asked them if they had any “dinner buckets” and of course they didn’t know what I was talking about. Jimmy had a good laugh over that. Ha! Did other people use to call it that or was I the only one to do that? I think it probably came from way back before lunch boxes were made and I think people use to take their lunch in a little lard bucket and we use to call lunch or the noon meal dinner. The last meal was called supper. I still call it supper. I’ve never seen a painting of Jesus’ last meal that says “The Last Dinner.” I remember that after that Jimmy went into the Air Force and we wrote to each other. I hope my memory serves me right. I don’t remember seeing any of his family or him except his mother, Marie, after that.

On Sunday we watched the Super Bowl. I was a little disappointed with the ads. I didn’t see any really good ones. Lady Gaga’s show was awesome though.

Well, I better say, I trust you Jesus. And you folks take care of yourselves and bye, bye for now.