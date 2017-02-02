Quad Cities

1-24-17. Dear folks, I hope you didn’t get the big ice storm the weather people are talking about. It was supposed to hit Springfield, MO., but I just remembered, I got the Herald yesterday and it didn’t say anything about it. Iowa is suppose to get rain, ice and snow, but that is suppose to stay north of here for the most part. We’re suppose to get some rain and snow today and tomorrow, but not much accumulation.

That was really something the way so many people were marching in the bigger cities in the United States and around the world. I guess it wasn’t just the big cities though, because they were gathered in Iowa City too. Thank goodness it was all peaceful and no violence. It’s a miracle though with so many in those huge crowds. I wouldn’t have to be in it. I would have had claustrophobia for sure. Somewhere they said a woman had a panic attack.

I am so so sorry for the people who lost every thing and some lives in those terrible tornadoes in those southern states.

I wish I had something more to talk about, but I just don’t. Walt seems to be healing up pretty good after his fall on the ice. His forehead and nose hit the ground and I don’t know how it kept from breaking his glasses and his nose. He got by pretty lucky under the circumstances.

Well, I guess I better quit trying to find something to talk about so I will say I trust you Jesus, take care of yourselves and bye, bye for now.