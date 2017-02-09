Plainview School legal

PLAINVIEW BOARD

TO FILL VACANCY

Plainview School Board will appoint replacement to fill vacant seat. Residents wishing to be considered for appointment must submit a letter of intent to the board stating their reason for wishing to be on the board and their qualifications. Letters will be accepted until 4 p.m., February 16.

Candidates for appointment must be a voter of the school district who has resided within the state for one year preceding appointment to the Board and who is at least 24 years of age.

Letters received will be reviewed by the school board on February 17. The board may select final candidates and these individuals will be interviewed at the regular board meeting February 20. The appointment will be made at the next board meeting held. The individual selected by the school board will serve until the scheduled election in April 2018.

Letters of intent can be mailed to:

Plainview School

Attn: Brenda Reed

Rt. 3 Box 145

Ava, MO 65608

Letters can also be emailed to brendareed@plainviewschool.org .

