One Accord Ministry

Good morning everyone. I apologize for not having an article last week. Things have been very busy around here.

I want to let everyone know we are joining forces on some projects with Upper Room Fire Church. There are some exciting things coming up.

Wednesday nights at 6 p.m. will be the War Room Bible study. We have a youth pastor coming to visit in March. In April we will have the ladies from teen challenge singing. Looking toward a revival coming up in September. Watch my article and for ads giving more details.

Sunday morning’s message was titled ‘In His Presence’. Reading of the word began with Romans 15:13, “Now the God of hope fill you with all the joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.” What is the definition of abound? It is to be present in great number or large quantity. So God wants us to have great number or large quantity of hope. If we are in His presence we can enjoy the joy, peace and hope He gives to us. In Psalms 119 it mentions several times staying in God’s presence. “Blessed are the undefiled in the way, who walk in the way, who walk in the law of the Lord,” Psalm 119:1. “Blessed are they that keep his testimonies, and that seek him with the whole heart,” Psalm 119:2. What can steal your hope, peace and joy? Distractions that is what. We get so busy in this world that we lose our focus. If we keep our eyes upon Him we shall not be swayed off course. Look back through your life, do some self examination: do you recall some things that you prayed about that came to be? There is no way that you made these things happen, it had to be from God. Have you pushed these things to the back of your mind? Bring them back to the front, for these are your testimonies of God’s love for us. Share your testimony every chance you get, it may be the thing that turns someone’s life around.

Sunday night the message was on God’s goodness and vengeance. “The burden of Nineveh. The book of the vision of Nahum the Elkoshite. God is jealous, and the Lord revengeth: the Lord revengeth, and is furious; the Lord will take vengeance on his adversaries, and he reserveth wrath for his enemies. The Lord is slow to anger, and great in power, and will not at all acquit the wicked: the Lord hath his way in the whirlwind and in the storm, and the clouds are the dust of his feet. He rebuketh the sea, and maketh it dry, and drieth up all the rivers: Bashan languisheth, and Carmel, and the flower of Lebanon languisheth. The mountains quake at him and the hills melt, and the earth is burnt at his presence, yea, the world and all that dwell therein,” Nahum 1:1-5. Then if you go to chapter 3 of Nahum it talks about the bloody city, Nineveh. These scriptures are talking about the area we know as Iraq, Egypt, Syria and all those countries that are now in turmoil. Turmoil comes when there is no hope. Turmoil comes when there is no God. Where are we in the church world today? Are we holding true to scripture, if not then you may be preparing for judgement against you. God is a jealous God, he only wants the type of love from us that He gives us, unconditional. Do not compromise, do not go back to Egypt, do not go back to a dead religion, and do not go back to some religious order. Stay true to what God commands of us in His Word.

Until next week be blessed, read your Bible and pray continually.

Would love to have all that want join us for our Bible study. The doors are open. Again watch the article for many upcoming events. Some exciting things are coming up.

For more information call 417-543-8778 or call 417-543-6163.