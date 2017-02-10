One Accord Ministry

Good morning everybody. Are we blessed? Yes, we are. Mild weather, no storms, and God’s beautiful handy work all around. Therefore take the time to thank Him for everything.

We were blessed this weekend to spend time with some family members and visited their church Sunday.

The pastor of the church led praise and worship then delivered a good message. The message began by talking about how people accept Jesus then walk around pointing out other people’s faults. Pastor asked, “Why are Christians so judgemental? Why do they gossip so much?”

He then went to the book of Matthew the 8th chapter. “And early in the morning he came again into the temple, and all the people came unto him; and he sat down, and taught them,” Matthew 8:2. He asked the question ‘How would the pastor of a big mega church or any church feel if a man walked in their church and all their people went to hear them? Well the Pharisees did not like it that everyone gathered around Jesus. So they figured a way to make him look bad. “And the scribes and Pharisees brought unto him a woman taken in adultery; and when they had set her in the midst, They say unto him, Master, this woman was taken in adultery, in the very act. Now Moses in the law commanded us, that such should be stoned: but what sayest thou?” Matthew 8:3-5.

They thought they had Jesus here. Jesus teaching all about love so how would he handle ordering this woman to be stoned. Jesus surprised them though. Jesus stooped down and was writing in the dirt. Like spoiled kids the Pharisees kept asking what do you say? Jesus stood up and said ‘He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.’ Then he stooped to the ground and started writing in the dirt again. One by one the people all left till it was just Jesus and the woman. “When Jesus had lift up himself, and saw none, but the woman, he said unto her, Woman, where are those thine accusers? Hath no man condemned thee? She said, no man, Lord. And Jesus said unto her, Neither do I condemn thee: go and sin no more,” Matthew 8:10-11.

Every one of us would have had to drop our stone. So why do we continually point our fingers at others? Pharisees thought they would be able to discredit Jesus. Seek knowledge from God’s word so that you will take time, write in the dirt and wait for God to lead you.

Until next week read your Bible and pray. Seek His face daily. Seek His voice and then be still and listen.

