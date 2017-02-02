One Accord Ministry

Good morning everybody. Wow this sickness going around is a rough one. There are kids in the schools, people in the stores, people at work, and in the churches all coming down with this stuff.

Saturday was our nursing home ministry. It is always a blessing to go visit then. We appreciate the residents and all the staff there. We enjoy singing, sharing God’s word, and praying for them.

Sunday morning’s message was ‘The Blessed Poor.’ “Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” Matthew 5:3. This verse comes from the greatest sermon ever which was preached by the greatest preacher ever, Jesus. The opening section, Matthew 5:3-12, describes the characteristics of a Christian in eight beatitudes (some count seven, others find nine). They are called beatitudez because in the Latin version the first word of each is the word for ‘blessed.’

Let’s start with the first one and break it down. The meaning of blessed: the Greek used here would mean ‘happy.’ We should not only be happy in the good times when things are well, but also when we are going through bad times. “Behold we count them happy which endure. Ye have heard of the patience of Job, and seen the end of the Lord; that the Lord is very pitful, and of tender mercy,” James 5:11. The meaning is happy in a godly sense. It means happy with reference to moral character rather than to outward condition. The first hearers must have been surprised to hear Jesus say “Happy Are The Poor.”

Now what is the meaning of ‘poor in spirit.’ In the Greek it means beggar, rather than the more common word for one who works by the day. It is not: poor in worldly goods, not a vow of poverty, not poor-spirited cowards, a mean or poor spirit who cheats. Rather poor in spirit means being poor in the realm of the spirit. When we are conscious of our need, we are humble and contrite rather than proud. A good example here is Isaiah. Isaiah after a visitation of God realized his own destitution and cried, “Then said I, woe is me! for I am undone; because I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips: for mine eyes have seen the king the Lorx of hosts,” Isaiah 6:5. Those who are poor in spirit are convicted of their sins. Isaiah points out that he knows he has been doing wrong and hanging out with the wrong people. Are you doing something you know is wrong and justifying it? Are you hanging out with people you should stay away from? Unclean lips are a bad thing. So what did Isaiah do about it? He went to the King. In order to go before the king people had to have a need.

So why would a beggar be happy? “For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” This is a person who knows they have sinned. Reasons to count them happy: conviction of sin comes before salvation, conviction of sin is evidence of God’s love.

Sunday nights message was titled “for what shall I ask?” Even though Jesus instructs us to ask, some feel it is not right or wise to petition God. The Bible does offer, however, ample evidence that we should.

Here are ten. 1: pray for forgiveness of sin. “Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts: And see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting,” Psalm 139:23-24.

2: pray to be delivered from temptation and satan’s power. “And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen,” Matthew 6:13.

3: pray for God to show us the right way: “Teach me to do they will; for thou are my God: thy spirit is good; lead me into the land of uprightness,” Psalm 143:10.

4: pray for strength: “That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his spirit in the inner man,” Ephesians 3:16.

5: pray God will help us to love one another: “Now God himself and our Father, and our Lord Jesus Christ, direct our way unto you. And the Lord make you to increase and abound in love one toward another, and toward all men, even as we do toward you,” 1 Thessalonians 3:11-12.

6: pray for daily bread: “Give us this day our daily bread,” Matthew 6:1.

7: pray for the Lord’s help in our sickness. “Confess your faults one to another, and pray one for another, that ye may be healed. The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much,” James 5:16.

8: pray for the leadership of the Holy Spirit in your life: “Now when the apostles which were at Jerusalem heard that Samaria had received the word of God, they sent unto them Peter and John: Who, when they were come down, prayed for them, that they might receive the Holy Ghost,” Acts 8:14-15.

9: pray for anything that is God’s will: “And this is the confidence that we have in him, that, if we ask anything according to his will, he heareth us: And if we know that he hear us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of him,” 1 John 5:14-15.

10: pray for anything we need. “Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God,” Phillipians 4:19.

Until next week, visit your heavenly Father as a happy beggar and pray everyday.

God Bless.