Missouri’s new bicentennial license plate was unveiled Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Jefferson City, Mo. Showcasing

a patriotic design, with the new color scheme of red, white and blue. The new design, which will be available Jan. 1, 2019, will replace the current Missouri bluebird license plate. The new plate will give all Missourians an opportunity to join in the 200-year anniversary celebration for the Show-Me State in 2021.