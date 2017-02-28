Murray Church

We had good services Sunday. Dan opened up in prayer and then dismissed us to class. We are in Acts 3. We are sure enjoying our pastors, Dale and Karen Scofield. We were also glad to have some of the young people back after having the flu and other things.

Bro. Dale Scofield gave the message Sunday morning and then Sis. Karen Scofield brought the message Sunday night.

We saw Danny and Cindy Fleetwood Saturday. They were celebrating their 13th Anniversary. We wish them many more.

Our sympathy goes out to Christopher Lister.

The 7th and 8th grade girls are starting softball.

If you don’t have a home church, we invite you to Murray.

Until next time, God bless you.

We were glad to have Burl Conrad with us Sunday night.