We had good services Sunday. We welcome our new pastor. We were so glad to have new ones, we invite them back. We sure enjoyed our new pastor’s wife, Karmen Scofield’s, message. We also like Bro. Dale Scofield’s message Sunday night. We were glad to have a good number of people Sunday.

Several have the flu and we wish them a speedy recovery.

If you don’t have a home church we invite you to Murray Church. Our services are Sunday at 10 a.m. and Sunday night at 6 p.m.