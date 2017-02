We had good services Sunday. Bro. Donnie Linton preached Sunday morning. Sundy night Sis. Melanie Linton brought the message. We sure enjoyed their singing. We invite them back any time.

Birthday offering was given by Debbie Snell.

Sympathy goes out to family of Freddie Webster and Evelyn Twitty.

We are pleased to announce we have a new pastor, Bro. Dale Scofield and wife, Karen. They will start pastoring Sunday.

If you don’t have a home church, we invite you to Murray.