Mt. Zion News

Instrumentalists for the Sunday morning worship service were Barbara Uhles (piano), Debbie Cox (organ), Pastor Bob (accordion), Jesse Paxton (trombone) Norman Murray (trumpet), and Charles Murray (baritone). Visitors included Debbie and Heidi Query of Gravette, Arkansas; Charles, Melina, Asa, and McKenzie Murray of Bolivar; and Jennifer DeOrnellis of Eudora. MO. Ushers were Earnest Murray and John Dale. Pastor Bob and Cinda Thompson sang a duet while he played the organ. Then Cinda took the youngsters to Jr. church.

Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached about “The Need to Be Sure” from John 6:66-69. “From that time many of his disciples went back, and walked no more with him. Then said Jesus unto the twelve, Will ye also go away? Then Simon Peter answered him, Lord, to whom shall we go? Thou hast the words of eternal life. And we believe and are sure that thou art that Christ, the Son of the living God.” (1) When Jesus is in contempt—popularity is fickle and propaganda is formulated. (2) When Jesus is not comprehended—the mystery of Christ within and the mystery of communion. (3) When Jesus is criticized—the attitude “I don’t like it” and the assumption “nobody likes it.” (4) When Jesus is not conveniant—casual religion is about feeling and conviction religion is about faith. (5) When Jesus is cast away –excitement is diminished and enticement is departed. The real Christian must trust 100% to be victorious in daily living.

In the Sunday evening service, Jesse Paxton was the song leader. Dennis Uhles led in prayer. The special song was by Bob Thompson, Sr. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached from Romans 16:1-7. “I commend unto you Phebe our sister, which is a servant of the church which is at Cenechrea: that ye receive her in the Lord, as becometh saints, and that ye assist her in whatsoever business she hath need of you: for she hath been a succourer of many & of myself also. Phebe was carrying this letter from Paul to the Church at Rome. She is the only lady directly referred to by title of deconess in the Bible. “Greet Priscilla and Aquila my helpers in Christ Jesus: who have laid down their own necks: unto whom not only I give thanks but all the churches of the Gentiles. Likewise greet the church that is in their home.” The church at Rome was meeting in the home of Priscilla and Aquila. Paul had lived and worked with them at Corinth.

At noon on Wed. the Brush Arbor Church served a meal for the family of Marilyn Goff. Several from Mt. Zion helped with that in the dining hall on the campus of Mt. Zion Bible School.

Jesse Paxton was the song leader in the Wed. eventing service. Barbara Uhles led in prayer. Pastor Bob had a Bible study on Romans 16:8-16. In this passage of scripture, Paul continues his greetings to more than 20 Christians in Rome.

The current student enrollment in Mt. Zion Bible School is 61. This includes the Preschool Department and those home schoolers who are in the choir.