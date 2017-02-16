Mt. Zion News

There was a 90th Birthday Celebration for Robert E. Thompson, Sr. Friday evening, Feb. 3. Eighty-five people gathered in Cardwell Cafeteria on the campus of Mt. Zion Bible School for a buffet dinner which was provided by the Thompson family and the ladies of Mt. Zion Church. Out-of-town guests included Winfield and Fern Poe, Lonnie and Leta Witt of Gravette, Arkansas; Forrest, Erlene and Virginia Tate of Columbia, MO.; the Ash Family from Barry County, MO.; Walter and Dorothy Woods of Springfield; Myron, Carolyn and David Comfort family of Marshfield; Gilbert Scott of Ozark; Jayana Christensen and Elijah Young of Branson. Brother Thompson said that when so amny nice things were said about him, he “felt like the pancake when the syrup had been poured on it.”

During the chapel service that morning at M.Z.B.S., Barbara Uhles spoke on “King Herod and the Wise Men.”

Visitors in the Sunday services included Brian and Linda Bowie of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Mike Brooks of Port Clinton, Ohio and Jennifer DeOrnellis of Eudora, Mo.

During the Sunday school, Delbert Murray led in prayer. Linda Murray read a poem “Brother Thompson,” reflecting on his 90 years. Jesse Paxton was the song leader in the morning worship service. The ushers were Alex Fourman and James Cox. Norman Murray sang a solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “The Holy Way” from Isaiah 35:8-10. “An highway shall be there, and a way, and it shall be called the way of holiness; the unclean shall not pass over it; but it shall be for those; the wayfaring men, though fools, shall not err therein. No lion shall be there, nor any ravenous beast shall go up thereon…but the redeemed shall walk there: and the ransomed of the Lord shall return, and come to Zion with songs and everlasting joy upon their heads: they shall obtain joy and gladness, and sorrow and sighing shall flee away.” (1) An Appointed Way – protected by divine authority and pointed to by divine authorization. (2) An Appellative Way – sacred and sanctified. (3) An Authoritative Way – discarded vs. rejoicing. (4) An Apprehended Way – understood by itinerant and illiterate. To get where I want to go, I must be on the right road. Am I walking the Holy way?

In the Sunday evening service, Dana Fourman and Jennifer DeOrnellis sang a duet; they were accompanied by pianist Cheryl Paxton. Dennis Uhles led in prayer. The message was by Co-Pastor, Cinda Thompson. “Window of Opportunity” was based on Romans 13:11. “Knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed.” Now is our opportunity for righteous living, for sharing our faith, for proving (trusting) the Lord, for victorious living. The closing prayer was by Donna Haynes.

In the Wednesday evening service, Yvonne Fleetwood and Delbert Murray gave prayer requests. Jesse Paxton led in prayer. Pastor Bob continued the Bible study on Romans 15:23-33. Using a map of the Ancient Roman Empire, he shed Paul’s location when this letter was written. “Whensoever I take my journey into Spain, I will come to you….but now I go to Jerusalem to minister to the saints. For it hath pleased them of Macedonia and Achaia to make a certain contribution for the poor saints which are at Jerusalem….I shall come in the fullness of the blessing of the gospel of Christ. That I may come unto you with joy by the will of God, and may with you be refreshed. Now the God of peace be with you all. Amen.” In God’s will there is always a blessing. Did Paul actually get to Spain? Possibly so.

“You don’t have a soul, you are a soul; you have a body.” C.S. Lewis