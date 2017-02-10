Mt. Zion News

A concert by God’s Bible School and College Symphonic Wind and String Ensemble will be held at Mt. Zion Bible School on Monday evening, April 3. Don’t miss the marvelous music!

Recent chapel speakers at Mt. Zion Bible School included Pastor Bob (Josiah, the 8 year-old king) and Cynthia Miller (Joseph).

James Cox was the greeter and bell ringer for the Sunday morning service. Jesse Paxton was song leader. Delbert Murray gave a testimony. Ushers were John Dale and James Cox. Cinda Thompson sang a solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. preached on “Josiah, the Young Man Who Did Right” from II Chronicles 34. “Josiah was 8 years old when he began to reign, and he reigned in Jerusalem one and thirty years. And he did that which was right in the sight of the Lord, and walked in the ways of David his father and declined neither to the right hand, nor to the left. For in the eighth year of his reign, while he was yet young, he began to seek after the God of David his father….and it came to pass, when the king had heard the words of the law, he rent his clothes….God, inquire of the Lord for me, and for them that are left in Israel and in Judah, concerning the words of the book that is found…and the king stood in his place, and made a covenent before the Lord, to walk after the Lord, and to keep his commandments…with all his heart and with all his soul.” Even though his father and grandfather had sinned greatly, Josiah did right! He respected his heritage, resorted to seeking God, removed idolatry, reformed Israel, repaired the Temple, repented on hearing the Word, responded to the Law, remained true to God.

Alex Fourman and James Cox were the ushers in the Sunday evening service. Donna and Brian Haynes sang a duet. Pastor Bob spoke on Romans 15:7-16. “Wherefore receive ye one another, as Christ also received us to the glory of God…Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.”

In the Wednesday evening service, Jesse Paxton led the congregational songs. Bob Thompson, Sr. led in prayer. Then Pastor Bob led the Bible study on Romans 15:17-20. “I have therefore whereof I may glory through Jesus Christ in those things which pertain to God…so have I strived to preach the gospel, not where Christ was named, lest I should build on another man’s foundation.”

We appreciate the Ava Rural Fire Department for their faithfulness to our community. Thank God for the equipment He has allowed you to accumulate to serve us.