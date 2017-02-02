Mt. Zion News

Mrs. Linda Murray is the principal of Mt. Zion Bible School. She recently announced the Honor Roll for the second quarter. “A” Honor Roll – Kylie Adams, Casten and Jayce Elwood, Andrew Fleetwood, Colin Fleming; Camille, Gabriella and Matthew Lizotte; Cooper Murray, Dalanie Petty, Chloe Scofield, Bryson and Zachary Wilber. “B” Honor Roll – Joe Davdison and Bella Fleetwood.

Students who were on the Honor Roll went on a field trip to the Springfield Nature Center on Friday, January 20. Adult sponsors were Pastor Bob, Cinda and Stephanie Thompson. According to the Elementary students, they walked about three miles and saw four deer, squirrels, tree frogs, a snapping turtle, skunks, and a “little room with night stuff.”

Prizes were awarded to the winners of the Best Choice Student Contest. First place (and $20) went to the Lizotte family, second place went to Keeton Freeman, and Chloe Scofield won third place.

The Ozarks Chapter of Women of Worth held its quarterly meeting at Mt. Zion on Friday evening. Glenna Knight and Judy Murray led in prayer before the meal of soups, sandwiches, and desserts in Cardwell Cafeteria. Carolyn Comfort gave devotions for the new year from Joshua 1:7, “turn not from it to the right hand or of the left, that thou mayest prosper withersoever thou goest.” Stephanie Thompson and Judy Murray were the winners of the two word games. Door prizes went to Phyllis Arnold, Thelma Venezia, Edith Johnson, and Kay Fleming. Several ladies shared answers to prayer. Closing prayers were by Vallie Fleming and Cinda Thompson.

On Sunday morning, Earnest Murray, the Sunday school superintendent, recognized Archie Ferguson’s birthday. Instrumental prelude music was by Brian Haynes (piano), Linda Murray (organ), Norman Murray (baritone), Jesse Paxton (trombone), and Pastor Bob (accordian). Cinda Thompson was the song leader, and Phyllis Arnold led in prayer. The adult Sunday school lesson was “More Than Conquerors.”

Visitors in the Sunday morning worship service included Lynell and Ava Kirk from Cooter, MO. The song leader was Jesse Paxton. A vocal duet was sung by Linda Ferguson and Barbara Uhles. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. gave a message entitled “The Blessed Rock” from Psalm 18:2, 31, 46. “The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower. For who is God save the Lord? or who is a rock like our God? The Lord liveth, and blessed be my rock; and let the God of my salvation be exalted.” Strong place – my fortress. Safe place – my strenth. Secure place – my trust. Shield place – my buckler. Supplying place – my horn. Sanctuary place – my tower. “Rock of Ages, cleft for me; let me hide myself in Thee.”

In the Sunday evening service, Edith Johnson led in prayer. Pastor Bob sang a solo; then he had a Bible study on Romans 15:1-6. “We then that are strong ought to bear the infirmities of the weak, and not to please ourselves…whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scripture might have hope. Now the God of patience and consolation grant you to be likeminded one toward another according to Christ Jesus.” The closing prayer was by Beckie Dale.

The song leader for the Wednesday evening service was Cinda Thompson. Mary Thompson led in prayer around the altar. Barbra Uhles read “Songs for a New Day” from the Douglas County Herald (Good Thinking by Dr. Don Kuehle). Linda Murray and Pastor Bob gave testimonies. Church chairman, Delbert Murray, presided over the quarterly church business meeting. Phyllis Arnold led in prayer. Linda Ferguson gave the secretary’s report. Judy Murray gave the treasurer’s report. The meeting was then adjourned.