Mt. Tabor Church News

A lovely day for worship began with our pledges, Amazing Grace and a few congregational songs. We have several who continue on our prayer list, remember them. We were glad for praise reports that we get, also. We were so glad to have our visitors and hope they will come often. Our sympathy to the Jones family.

Brother Kenneth began his service by passing out marbles to each one, and asking them to carry them and each time they see or touch them, to remember what Jesus did for them, a catchy little trick. Brother Kenneth read several scriptures, with this thought: our future depends on the way we expand or further the gospel. We don’t want to let salvation pass us by, lest we not get another opportunity.

Harold and Kay Hutchison visited Skip and Mary Berry at Ava Place, last Saturday. They are enjoying having their friends come by to visit.

River Clements visited his grandparents, Dan and Kim Clements, last Wednesday. Grant Clements also spent the day with the group.

James Elliott visited Jewell Elliott at different times this past week. Shaun, LeAnna and children visited and had supper with Jewell Thursday evening.

Jadon Lansdown spent a day and night with his grandparents, Ronnie and Pat.

Kay Hutchison stopped by to visit Jo and John Stephens, Thursday afternoon. Kay also visited Ruth Shumate, Saturday.

Pat Lansdown got a good report from her doctor visit in Springfield, last week. They stopped on their trip and visited brother, Paul Cox, in Mansfield.

Kim and Danny Clements visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, Friday evening. They also have been suffering with the “bug”.

Jill and Patrick O’Neal seem to finally be getting over the flu bug, which has a grip on Oklahoma and Missouri.