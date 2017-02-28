Mt. Tabor Church

We met to worship beginning with the pledges, singing and prayers. We have so many still on our list, illness, surgeries and those bereaved. Glad for those who are on the mend.

Brother Kenneth used another verse or two in the 23 Psalm, for his message this week. He gives us rest and gives us still water, which is calming for us. We need to be restored, week to week. He will continue with this in the weeks to come.

We sang Happy Birthday to Sister Hellen Blakey for her Monday birthday.

Pat and Ronnie Lansdown have been making several trips for Pat having dental treatment. While in Mansfield, they have been visiting brother, Paul Cox.

Shaun and LeAnna Elliott and children, had supper with Jewell Elliott, Thursday evening.

Kay Hutchison visited Betty Jenkins and Lenore Burton, Saturday morning. Betty is not up to par, at this time.

Ronnie and Pat Lansdown celebrated their January, February and March family birthdays, recently. Pat, Kristie, David, McCrea (which is also on Valentine’s Day) and Jill, all have birthdays in these months. Gathering to observe these special days with Ronnie and Pat were, Doug and Kristie Lansdown, Jadon and Kayley, West Plains, David and Casey Guerin, McCrea and Braydlynn, Mt. Vernon. Jill and Patrick O’Neal, Ada, Ok. called the group, since they were unable to attend.

Lloyd Tate and Hase Tetrick, visited Jewell Elliott, Saturday afternoon. James Elliott visited at different times, also.

Kay Hutchison visited Skip and Mary at Ava Place, Wednesday and visited friends at HOTO, Saturday: Neva Vinson’s family, Virginia Linder, LaVern Ashby, Sybil Gheer and Fern Bishop.

Jewell Elliott and Fontella Wilke joined Mark and Sharyn Jones for supper one evening, recently.