Mt. Tabor Church

Another beautiful, little windy, day as we met to worship. After all the usual things we had some praise reports, as well as, many on our ever growing prayer list. Always remember the bereaved, there are many sad families.

Brother Kenneth read the 23rd Psalm, using the first verse to who the Lord is, and what He has done for us. The Shepherd guards His sheep with His life, besides being the creator and provider of salvation. His plan is to continue through the chapter and later, do the Lord’s Prayer. These lessons are very interesting, please join us, if you don’t have a church you attend, regularly.

We sang Happy Birthday to Brother Lyle Piland, who celebrated last week.

Floyd and Bonita Winingham spent from Saturday until Monday afternoon with Jewell Elliott.

Saturday evening, Jewell, Floyd and Bonita, Shaun and LeAnna and their children, had supper with James and Tammy Elliott.

Sunday evening the group joined Jewell for supper at her home.

Bill Johnson stopped to visit Harold Hutchison a short time, Friday evening.

Danny, Kim and Grant visited Harold and Kay Hutchison, on their way home.

Jerry Pool and Don Bishop made a fish stop on their way home, Monday, leaving several for Harold.