Mt. Olive Church

Well, God is sure blessing us here in the Ozarks with a beautiful February. I doubt that many people will complain about the sunshine and mild temperatures. My son and his wife made a trip to SD over the week-end to visit family and there was lots of snow and cold up that way. They sent pictures of huge piles of snow along the interstate that had been there since before Christmas, so that really makes me appreciate our mild winter.

We had good services at Mt. Olive this past Sunday and pray you did too, where ever you went to church. God is good to bless us even if we don’t deserve it. He is a God of love. We especially enjoyed our special music this week, with Sisters Hazel and Glenna playing the guitar and fiddle. Such a beautiful song.

We appreciate Adam and Jerry, our flag pole at the church is fixed with a new rope so now we have a flag flying in the wind. Good job, guys.

We will be having our LIFE {ladies in fellowship together} meeting on Thursday, February 16, and want to invite all the women to come. We will start at 6:30 with Bible study or devotions, and end with coffee and cookies. This will be at Mt. Olive (Highlonesome. )

We have a long list of prayer request this week, mostly for those who are sick. We especially ask prayer for all the ones who are suffering from cancer. It seems like more and more people are fighting this disease. We don’t know all names, but God does, and he hears when we pray. God bless and have a good week. I saw this somewhere and thought how true this is. “No God, No Peace. Know God, Know Peace.”