Mt. Olive Church

You know the saying, “If you don’t like today’s weather here in Missouri, just stick around, it’ll change!” Well, Saturday and Sunday of this past week is a prime example of how true that saying is. Saturday had a high of 34 degrees on the Highlonesome hill, with a wind chill way below that. It made a sad day even harder for the family of Jerry Jones as they laid him to rest in the cemetery there at Mt. Olive. Then on Sunday the weather was warm and sunny with almost 60 degree’s making for a beautiful day to get out and attend church. We send our sympathy to the family of Jerry Jones. He was a grandson of Robert and Maude Nelson who were close neighbors to my folks and raised their family in church at Mt. Olive where Robert preached revivals at different times over the years. We also send sympathy to the Jerry Huff family.

Sunday morning services opened with Loren reading Isaiah 40: 1-4. This is a beautiful chapter. It starts with “Comfort ye my people” and ends with one of my favorite verses, 31: “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” When you have a few minutes, read the whole chapter. Opening prayer was led by Brother Larry Maggard. After Sunday school classes we were blessed to have Casey lead our congregational singing and then we had some special singing. Our pastor commented how we are blessed by those who can sing and play, and how they are blessed by God for using those talents to glorify and praise Him.

Our Pastor took prayer requests and mentioned how the Bible teaches us to pray without ceasing and pray believing that God will hear and answer our prayers. Mentioned for special prayers were Alan Maggard, Alan Burkhart, and Matthew Loveland. Also prayer was ask for Keith Lafferty, who fell last week and broke some ribs. I know there are others and we include them in this request for prayer. Jerry led in prayer and then opened worship hour taking his text from Nehemiah 2. He used Nehemiah’s story of the rebuilding of the wall around Jerusalem to remind us, as God’s, people that we need to have a mind to work. Sometimes it isn’t easy, but it is worth every effort we put forth. The enemy will try to hinder every effort we make, but, just remember, you are doing this for your families. They are dependent upon you to make sure they grow up knowing the message of salvation through Jesus Christ. Also remember that God always goes before us. He was there as they built the wall in Nehemiah’s day; He was there as Moses led the people out of Egypt. He knows our needs before we do. After all, he created us. Why do you think he won’t care for you if you serve him? Isaiah 40:11, “He shall feed his flock like a shepherd: he shall gather the lambs with his arm, and carry them in his bosom, and shall gently lead those that are with young.” Last of all, a verse from Matthew 16:24. Then Jesus said unto his disciples, “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.”

We invite you to come to church next Sunday, at Highlonesome, if you don’t already attend somewhere. In the meantime have a blessed week and remember ….. “The will of God will never take you where the Grace of God will not protect you.”