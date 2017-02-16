Montie Smith legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION

STATE OF MISSOURI, )

:SS

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS, )

In the Estate of: )

MONTIE SMITH, )

Incapacitated/Disabled, )

Estate No. 16DG-PR00042 )

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF A CONSERVATOR

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF MONTIE SMITH, A DISABLED PERSON:

On the 11th day of January, 2017, KARLA PENNY was appointed conservator of the estate of MONTIE SMITH, a person adjudicated disabled under the laws of the State of Missouri, by Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri. The business address of the conservator is: HCR 73 Box 193-C, Drury, MO 63638 and his attorney is Amanda Fick, 3524 S. Culpepper Circle, Suite D, Springfield, MO 65804.

All creditors of said disabled person are notified to file their claims in Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri.

Date of first publication: February 16, 2017.

Kim Hathcock

Deputy Clerk

02-16-22-4t