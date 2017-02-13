Mercy Hosts Hiring Events in Springfield, Branson

Medical Assistants and LPNs needed, bonuses offered

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Feb. 10, 2017) – You can get help applying and interviewing for a new career and also qualify for a signing bonus. It’s as easy as attending an upcoming hiring event.

Mercy wants to hire multiple medical assistants and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) for its clinics across the Ozarks, including Springfield, Branson, Lebanon and Rolla. Positions are available in several specialties, including family medicine, women and children, urgent care, specialty services and surgery. There is a sign-on bonus of $1,000 available for new hires.

Mercy Branson Hiring Event

· Wednesday, Feb. 15

· 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

· Mercy Clinic Branson

· 1065 Hwy. 248, Branson, MO

Mercy Springfield Hiring Event

· Thursday, Feb. 16

· 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mercy Surgery Center

· 1229 E. Seminole St., Springfield, MO

· Fourth floor classroom

Bring your resume and be ready to interview. “Along with learning about potential candidates, we’re also excited to explain what Mercy has to offer you,” said Laura Starks, Mercy executive director of Talent Selection. “The signing bonus is just the beginning. As a Mercy co-worker, you qualify for everything from medical benefits to paid time off, tuition reimbursement, retirement investments and so much more.”

To learn more about the open positions or to pre-register for the event, go online to www.mercy.net/careers, keyword search 740307 and 740448.