Leta Faye Cornelison legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION

STATE OF MISSOURI, )

:SS

COUNTY OF DOUGLAS, )

In the Estate of: )

LETA FAY CORNELISON, )

Incapacitated/Disabled, )

Estate No. 17DG-PR00003 )

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF A CONSERVATOR

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF LETA FAYE CORNELISON, A DISABLED PERSON:

On the 2nd day of February, 2017, IRENE CORNELISON was appointed conservator of the estate of LETA FAYE CORNELISON, a person adjudicated disabled under the laws of the State of Missouri, by Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri. The business address of the conservator is: PO Box 1101, Ava, MO 65608 and her attorney is Tobin Dunn, 620 W Republic Rd, Suite 104, Springfield, MO 65807.

All creditors of said disabled person are notified to file their claims in Probate Division of the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri.

Date of first publication: February 9, 2017.

Kim Miller

Probate Clerk

02-09-21-4t