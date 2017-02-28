Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle

“Then shall we know, if we follow on to know the Lord: his going forth is prepared as the morning; and he shall come unto us as the rain, as the latter and former rain unto the earth,” Hosea 6:3.

Last weeks article was cut down due to limited space in the paper. So here are some of the highlights that were left out. Thursday evening (2-9) the Holy Ghost moved during prayer and one began singing in tongues. The Spirit was sweet and a song of angels was sung! During special singing one in the congregation received a healing and marched in victory around the church! Glory to God! Rev. Jeff’s message from the Lord was “Do all things unto the Lord” with text Colossians 3:23 and 3:17, Ephesians 5:20 and Luke 16:10. In everything we do are we doing it for God? Sunday morning (2-11) Rev. Jeff blessed us with a song and a message from the Lord, “What Wondrous Love is This” with text John 14:28, I John 4:18-19 and 4:7-11, and Psalms 63. During the message we all stopped and prayed for one to receive pain relief and she did! And Sunday evening service (2-11) Rev. Jeff continued preaching through Romans 5:12-21 following the leading of the Holy Ghost. We learned without the law (10 commandments) we do not know sin.

Wednesday evening Rev. Jeff was invited to bring a message at Old Hwy 65 Full Gospel Church in Reeds Spring. The Lord led Rev. Jeff to preach on “Blinded Eyes”. Are we praying for the Lord to open our eyes? Following the message the Holy Ghost was felt and many were touched!

Thursday evening service began with singing praises to the Lord. There were a few with testimonies. One testified of how God always has a plan, the Lord will teach us in every situation. Another testified asking are we pressing in or are we comfy in church? Do we expect God to bless us? And another testified on how God had brought her to the church and how much she has been learning. She has begun praying over and anointing her chemo treatments with oil and for the first time she doesn’t feel bad after taking it! Rev. Jeff had an anointed message from the Lord, “New Wine” with text Matthew 9:16-17, John 2:1-10, and Joel 1. We have to be like new wine bottles for new wine to receive an infilling of the Holy Ghost. When we become a new creature in Jesus we have to be new. Following the message we prayed for a shoulder to have pain relief and he testified that not only was the pain gone, even the tingling was gone. Another received prayer for migraine relief and received relief. And one received prayer for the Holy Ghost and was greatly blessed!

Saturday we had an amazing service at Heart of the Ozarks. During singing hymns the residents joined in and even began to praise God! Rev. Jeff’s message from the Lord, “He that waits upon the Lord will renew his strength,” touched many. Following the message one gave his life to the Lord! Hallelujah!

Sunday morning children’s Sunday school discussed Genesis 37 again and talked about handling anger. Adult class discussed Genesis 38. Service began with singing hymns and praising the Lord. Rev. Jeff had an anointed word from the Lord, “The Lord is not slack concerning his promises” with text from 11 Peter 3:9, Luke 19:10, and Psalms 90:1-2. Jesus was about the fathers business. We need to be about the Father’s business, spreading the good news. Following the message we all found a place to pray.

Sunday evening service began by praising the Lord. One testified of wanting to be a witness to others of how the Lord can take care of you. Another testified of the Lord’s path being straight and narrow. Following the leading of the Holy Ghost Rev. Jeff continued preaching through Romans 6:1-14. Shall we continue in sin, and still have grace? God forbid. We can’t let sin take over our bodies, grace won’t cover that. Following the message we all found a place to pray.

We are excited about all the Lord is doing and expect him to do more! We are a church that believes in the gifts from the Holy Ghost. We are thankful for all our visitors and invite you to come back! If you are looking for a home church come! We are located 7 miles from Ava on Hwy 76. We have service on Thursdays at 7. Sunday School at 10 and service at 11 and 6:30. Follow us on FB: Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle/Real Revival Ministries. Any questions feel free to call Rev. Jeff (417) 251-3198.

Be blessed – Rev. Jeff and Sister Melody Burkhart