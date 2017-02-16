Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle

“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths,” Proverb 3:5-6.

Tuesday evening Rev. Jeff was invited to bring a message at First Chadwick Pentecostal Church. Rev. Jeff had an anointed word from the Lord, “Fully Persuaded” with text from Romans 4:21, Mark 11:22-25, II Tim. 1:12, and Mark 9:23-24. Are you convinced, fully persuaded, that Jesus will do for you what He promises? Following the message we prayed for a lost loved one and Rev. Jeff handed out several prayer cloths.

Thursday evening service opened with prayer requests, we all prayed and took the requests to the Lord. During prayer the Holy Ghost moved and one began to sing in tongues. The Spirit was sweet and the song of angels was sung. Wow, it truly was an amazing thing! Then everyone sang hymns and praised the Lord. Some had special songs the Lord had laid on their hearts to share. During one special, a man in the congregation received a touch from the Lord. He marched in victory around the church knowing that Jesus had freed him of the afflictions the devil had tried to bind him with. An instant healing! Glory to God! Rev. Jeff had an anointed word from the Lord, “Doing All Things To The Lord” with text from Colossians 5:20, Colossians 3:17, Ephesians 5:20, and Luke 16:10. Following the message we prayed for one to have strength through her next chemo treatment and the Lord blessed her!

Children’s Sunday school class discussed Joseph’s brothers and how they were angry with Joseph. We then talked about when we get angry what we should do with the anger. Adults Sunday school read the rest of Genesis 37, Joseph was thrown in a pit. Sometimes we might feel like we have been thrown in a pit, but God has a mightier plan!

Sunday morning service began with singing hymns and praising the Lord. One testified of the healing he had received during Thursday nights service. Rev. Jeff blessed us with a song and an anointed word from the Lord, “What Wondrous Love Is This”. with text from John 14:23, I John 4:7-11, I John 4:18-19, John 15:7-10, and Psalms 63. During the message we stopped and prayed for one to receive pain relief and she received it! Hallelujah! From the message we learned that there are conditions to God’s love, keeping His words. Following the message we prayed for one to have the desire to forgive and have grace through Jesus for ones that had wronged her in the past.

Sunday evening service began with singing hymns and praising the Lord. One testified of how she loves the Lord and is thankful for all He has done in her families lives. Another testified of a job he worked many years ago and putting God first while others went astray. And one testified of striving to be holy with the Lord and not being of this world. Rev. Jeff following the leading of the Holy Ghost continued preaching through Romans 5:12-21. We learned without the law (the 10 commandments) we do not know sin. The law isn’t here to condemn us, but to save us.

The Lord has been doing some mighty things here on the hill and we have expectant hearts for Him to do more! We are proud of our Pastor, Rev. Jeff. Last Saturday evening he was ordained into the Living Word Full Gospel Association! As the Lord continues to grow His church and join brothers and sisters in Christ this is a huge blessing!

We are a church that believes in signs and wonders, gifts from the Spirit! We invite you to come and be a part of what God has been doing here on the hill. If you play an instrument and would like to play for the Lord, bring it! We are located 7 miles from Ava on Hwy. 76. We have service on Thursdays at 7. Sunday School at 10 and service at 11 and 6:30. You can follow us on Facebook: Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle/Real Revival Ministries. Any questions feel free to call Rev. Jeff at (417) 251-3198.

Be blessed – Rev. Jeff and Sister Melody Burkhart