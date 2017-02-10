Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle

“He that believeth on me, as the scripture hath said, out of his belly shall flow rivers of living water,” John 7:38.

During Thursday evening service at the hill we were blessed with many musicians and began service with singing hymns praising the Lord. One testified of when all hope was gone, Jesus came on the scene. Another testified of trusting the Lord for what he says. Some sang special songs the Lord had put on their hearts and we were all blessed. Rev. Jeff gave an anointed word from the Lord, “Follow Me” with text from Philippians 3:17-20, 1 John 2:3, and Matthew 23:1-13. We need to get in and follow Jesus. Following the message we all prayed for the nasty cancer spirit to stop afflicting our brothers and sisters.

Children’s Sunday School class talked about Noah’s Ark and how amazing it was. It was something very special to see some of the children start to really think about Noah. How it had never rained before, that it took Noah years to build the ark, that the rest of the world died, and how it had never rained before. You could practically see the light bulbs above their heads! God is so good!

The adult Sunday School class studied Joseph and his dreams in Genesis 37 which began a good discussion.

Sunday morning service began with singing and praising the Lord. We all enjoyed the special songs that were sung. One testified that there are many in the world that would like to have the freedom we have in church. Do we realize how truly blessed we are? Rev. Jeff’s word from the Lord hit home with many, “Be A Generation Of Movers And Shakers” with text from Matthew 11:12, Mark 16: 19-20, and James 1:22-27. Key verse Matthew 11:12, “and the violent take it by force.”. One of the Greek meanings of violent used here means to be energetic. Are we energetically telling others of Christ? Are we energetically inviting them to church? Following the message we all found a place to pray.

Sunday evening service began with singing hymns and praising the Lord. It is such a blessing to have a piano player! An answered prayer! One testified of what a happy day it will be when we see the Lord. Are we pressing in and worshiping the Lord in the freedom we have been blessed with? Another testified of being married 66 years and how the Lord had kept them all this time. Rev. Jeff following the leading of the Holy Ghost continued preaching Romans 5:1-11. With faith comes peace, grace, and joy. Following the message we all prayed for a man’s shoulder believing in faith that the Lord healed it!

We appreciate all our visitors and invite you back! The musicians that have been coming and sharing their talent with us to praise the Lord has been a blessing! We are a Spirit filled church that believes in the gifts from the Holy Ghost and give the Spirit freedom to operate in our services. The Lord still heals, saves and delivers all who are afflicted!

Come and be a part of what God is doing here at the hill. We are located 7 miles from Ava on Hwy. 76. We have service on Thursday evenings at 7. Sunday School at 10, service at 11 and 6:30. Any questions feel free to call Rev. Jeff at (417) 251-3198.

Be Blessed – Rev. Jeff and Sister Melody Burkhart