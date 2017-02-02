Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle

“I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth,” Psalms 121:1-2.

Thursday evening service started with everyone singing hymns and praising the Lord. There were many testimonies of all Gods’ goodness. Following the leading of the Lord we all prayed for one to receive a healing of pain in his lung area and the Lord gave him relief! Glory to the Lord!! We had many visiting musicians, the anointing was felt through music and special singing. We all enjoyed having a visiting preacher, Brother Freddy and his wife, Sister Rita McCoy. Brother Freddy brought us an anointed word from the Lord, “We owe a debt to God” with text from Psalms 100. We should want to serve God, do what he has left us here to do! Jesus saved us from an eternity in hell not so we could just hang out here on earth. The Spirit of the Lord was felt through out the entire service. Following Brother Freddy’s message invitation, prayer was given. The gift of knowledge was present. One came forward and received a touch from the Lord and conformation that the Lord is there for her. God is so good!

Sunday morning Sunday school both classes stayed together and enjoyed having open discussion.

Sunday morning service we started with singing praises to the Lord. Some sang specials the Lord had put on their hearts to sing. Rev. Jeff had an anointed word from the Lord, “Do you want to be blessed?”. with text from Psalms 1:1, John 17:16-19, and Jeremiah 15:17-21. If we want the blessings from the Lord, are we doing what the Lord tells us to do? Are we obedient? Following the word, we all found a place to pray.

Sunday evening service began with fellowship and open discussion. Following the leading of the Holy Ghost Rev. Jeff brought an anointed word from the Lord by preaching through Romans 4:1-25. This chapter made us think about our faith in God, and how having a relationship with our Savior helps in building our faith. Rev. Jeff brought to our attention that religion often will say “Do, Do, Do.” However, Jesus will say, “I did, I did, I did!”. Jesus died on a cross for you and me so we might have eternal life. It reminds me of the gospel song, “That I Could Still Go Free.” Following the message we all found a place to pray and the Lord’s presence was felt through out the entire night.

We invite you to come visit us! If you play an instrument feel free to bring it. God has done some amazing things here at the hill! And we come with an expectant heart at every service for Him to do more! Glory goes all to God! We appreciate all our visitors and can’t wait for you to come back! We are a church that believes in signs and wonders from God. We believe in instant healings and miracles from the Lord and many in the church can testify of receiving them themselves! It is not Gods’ will for you to hurt. Jesus is able to save, heal, and deliver you from what ever you face. If you are looking for something real in church, come visit us!

We are located 7 miles from Ava on Hwy. 76. We have service on Thursday evening at 7, Sunday school at 10 and service at 11 and 6:30. Follow us on Facebook: Holy Ghost Hill Tabernacle/ Real Revival Ministries. Any questions feel free to contact Rev. Jeff at (417) 251-3198.

Be Blessed – Rev. Jeff and Sister Melody Burkhart