Highlonesome and Garrison

I talked by phone with Jane Pruett. She was so good when she lived out here in the country to give me items. She received 70 some birthday cards for her 90th birthday in November. Her kids hoped for 90, so some us who failed, let’s send her a card. She really loved to hear from people. Her address is 220 Long Fellow Drive, Ozar, MO 65721.

She is such a fine Christian lady. She sure has kept us going with her prayers and encouragament.

Some folks remember Robert Moore. He had a light heart attack around Christmas. Robert and Louise and daughter, Melissa, bought a real nice home in Ozark. She had an open house that Jane attended.

I should also mention Jane’s daughter, Ester, had around 60 some people that they go to church with come and wish Jane a Happy Birthday.

My brother, Junior Halcomb, spent three days in the hospital and is now in the Ava nursing home. Sunday he called and we talked by phone. His son, David, was there.

Saturday evening James and I went to Forsyth. It was too cold to fish so we ate out before coming home.

James will have a birthday Feb. 6th. Our neighbor, Jerry Nelson celebrated his birthday on Feb. 3rd. Shirley Halcomb will have a birthday as well on Feb. 19 and that’s her and Rex’s wedding anniversary too. My sister will celebrate on Feb. 17th.

Gracie Williams called and had a good visit.

A good friend, Betsy Conrad, loves to watch the Superbowl. Guess what? Betsy, James told me to call and ask what you were doing? Connie Chung knew better. Ha! I believe she said her husband, Boyd, would say see what Connie Chung has reported.

Garrison Church will have pizza, etc. for a Valentine event for young and old at heart. Come join us, Sunday evening. Need the time? Call someone who goes there because they may start earlier. Sympathy sent to the Aborn family and Jones family. Gracie Williams called us and told told about the passing of her nephew, Jerry Jones. He was laid to rest Saturday evening in the Mt. Olive Cemetery and the Huff family and Davidson family.

I visited my sister, Sybil Harvill, Thursday evening. Our brother, Rex Halcomb visits her during the week.

Saturday I called her and her son, Bob, and his daughter, Shirley, and her son, Keith, were there. Sybil’s sons, Mickey and Deb Harvill and Gary Harvill are there during the week and weekends. It’s good to have kids living close by.

Thelma Posey called last week. I have several cousins, but we don’t chit chat much. My cousin, Ronnie Thomas, is good to call when our relatives pass away.

One thing I have found out if you think you need to visit someone, you better go. I found out I waited too late and next thing they had passed away.

I enjoy Keith Moore’s The Snoop in the Douglas County Herald. It’s interesting.

Sunday Garrison Church had a birthday dinner after church. Most know James likes chocolate cake and there was three of them plus more sweets. A very good dinner was served and I was glad to be in church with Rex and Shirley Halcomb. We had 50 in attendance. We had specials by Melany and Lisa. We have lots on our prayer list. Matt Hyde’s brother had an accident and Rev. Alan Maggard has to have surgery in St. Louis. Many others as well, so remember Garrison Church’s prayer list.

It’s already the middle of February and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Remember your sweeties.