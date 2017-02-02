James and I visited Jamey Herd at the Ozark Wal-Mart. She looked good considering all the health problems she has had. I hear Billy Joe likes his Verizon wireless phone. Sure makes a lot of difference in the phone bill.

John and Connie Siler’s granddaughters, Adalyn and Amaris, stayed with them while their parents, Brad and Patty Siler, went to see her grandad in the hospital. I never got to be with my grandparents. They had all passed away except my grandma, Vina (Halcomb) Morrison. Her maiden name was Pruett. She passed away when I was 15. Patty’s grandpa passed away. Brad, Patty and John attended the funeral. Connie kept Amaris. They visited and did some things for Connie’s parents. The funeral for Patty’s grandpa was Monday.

James and I went to Springfield with Rex and Shirley Halcomb Monday. She said her old home place where she was raised, the house had burned. It sure makes a lot of difference after the parents are gone. Kids and grandkids always gather together usually on weekends.

Huba Rozell sat by me at Carrol Mitchell’s funeral. Huba had a large crowd at her home on Sunday. She said she enjoyed it. It made her think of her parents, Bill and Matle Morrison, who always had lots of family on Sundays and other days of the week. After the folks are gone, usually most of the kids have their own families and everyone does their own thing.

Rev. John and Dorothy (Nelson) Shines’ son, J.T., passed away. The family lives and was well known in our community. Bro. Shine did a lot of work on the Mt. Olive Church (Highlonesome) when it was getting built. He later built a church in Springfield.

Our yo-yo weather has flower bushes trying to bud. Easter is late this year, maybe an early spring.

At Garrison Church Sunday Zelda Jones gave a birthday offering. The offerings go to the children’s home. Her and great granddaughter, Molly, took up the 11 0’clock offering and her grandson, Bub Payne, prayed the prayer. Melany Stevens sang. She has a great voice and she picked out good songs. 42 were present. The pastor preached about our nation turning back to God.

Bob and Lou Rains have been going to see their friend, Jim Hale, in the hospital.

We send get-well wishes to Don Gullett.

James and I stayed with my brother, Junior Halcomb, Friday for Betty’s outpatient surgery and they didn’t have success on it, so she has to go back Tuesday.

My sympathy sent to Patty Siler’s family and Chancey Paul’s family. She passed away. And also the Shine family.

John and Connie Siler attended a birthday party for granddaughter, Kaylee Evans, Saturday night. Happy Birthday to her and Uncle David Halcomb.

My items sometimes don’t make it on time. The road was closed on T. Hwy. one day and all the holiday events have me running behind as well. Now fishing is coming up. My last two trips had me bringing home zippo! James caught some nice bass. They are not in full swing yet.

Get-well wishes sent to Jerry Huff.

Have a great weekend and remember God loves you.