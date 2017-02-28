Heier legal

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI JUVENILE DIVISION

In the Matter of: )

E.N.H., )

A Minor Child, )

QUINN P. HEIER and )

VENAE L. HEIER )

Petitioners. )

Vs. )

HEIDI Q. HEIER and )

ANTHONY NAUGLE, )

Respondents. )

Case No. 17DG-JU00008 )

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

State of Missouri to Respondents, Heidi Q. Heier and Anthony Naugle.

You are notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is to secure a decree of adoption for E.N.H.

The names of all the parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the name and address of the attorney for Petitioners is:

Wade Law Firm, LLC

By: Daniel P. Wade

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 698

Ava, MO 65608

You are further notified that, unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within 45 days after the 23rd day of February, 2017, the date of first publication of this notice, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 9th day of February, 2017.

Craig Carter

Judge

02-23-23-4t