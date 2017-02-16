Hello from our home on the hill! This weather is having a hard time making up its mind. Is it winter or spring? Saturday we celebrated National Mushroom Day with Cooking Club in the afternoon. We made homemade broccoli and cheese soup and of course, cream of mushroom soup. It was delicious!

Our morning was kicked off with Norma Stillings and Lola Mayberry singing and playing the piano. Sunday we had Larry Moore join us for Sunday school then we were visited by Skyline Full Gospel Church. Later that evening some of us sat down to watch the Super Bowl, many of us did to see the commercials. Monday Bro. Jeff Smith came in to lead in Bible study, he is always so informative. Tuesday we had Resident Council with Norma Stillings, then Evelyn Harper called Bingo for us and she brought her candy. Wednesday we watched a movie, it’s a nice change from all of our running within our home. Later on we were joined with what the Bible says. Thursday we had a balloon party with the Ava Head Start. The kids and all of us laughed and laughed. Kids always warms our hearts.

We would like to welcome into our home Emmalyn Stephens, Roger Lansdown, Janice Berry and Sheila Winn. Glad to meet you all!

Let us all congratulate Marieta Reed for getting to go to Ava Place, and Janice Berry on her return home. Glad you ladies came and met us all, best of luck!

From our home to yours, have a wonderful week and may it be filled with love and laughter. With love from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center of Ava, Mo.