Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center

Greetings from our beautiful home on the hill!

February already, the time just keeps flying by.

Saturday we had a good time listening to Norma Stillings and Lola Mayberry for our morning singing. Later that afternoon we were visited by One Accord Church. Sunday we started our morning with Larry Moore in Sunday School, then the Ava Assembly of God joined us! We always have great weekends up here. Monday after getting our blood pumping after morning exercise we had Bible study with Bro. Jeff Smith, then a nice game of Bingo in the afternoon. Tuesday we had drinks and popcorn while we watched the Beverly Hillbillies, those of all ages enjoy that classic. Evelyn came in to call Bingo, and her tasty sweet treats. She did have quite the crowd, packed is the word. Wednesday we worked hard at getting our Valentines cut out. We decorated our dining room and sunshine room with pink and red hearts for this month’s holiday. Connie made a beautiful calendar as well. Thursday we made a large batch of homemade bread pudding for everyone at dinner time. We even put in a secret ingredient that made it over the top with deliciousness. Friday we joined Edgar and Sharron with the 1st Sonshine Group. We sang and sang, we appreciate you all! Throughout this week we have started gearing up for our Valentine’s Day lunch. We will be eating at 12 p.m. if any of you friends would like to join us. Following that we will be having our annual Valentine Party where we will be crowning a king and queen. It is always exciting, every holiday we celebrate is!

Then next month is our Big Buddy Bass Tournament, then we fall into Easter, and then bam it will be our Fourth of July Celebration!

We would like to congratulate Carl Smith and Louis Berryman on returning home.

We also would like to welcome Thelma Chisam, and James Halcomb to our home!

Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of Evelyn Twitty, Jerry Huff, Nona Cope, and to Patti Hager.

From our home to yours, may your spring be filled with bountiful gardens and warm cherishing memories. With love from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center of Ava, Mo.