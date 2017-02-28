Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning to all. Bro. Mac asked for prayer requests. We had a few to add to the prayer sheet. We had prayer by Bro. Lonnie Eaves. We had the pledges for the flags and for the Bible. Time to sing for Jesus. Sunday school began with the classes gathering in their places. Bro. Bob greeted all with good morning. He began the lesson with a good morning. Scripture for the lesson was in (Luke 13: 1-9, 18-21). Lesson title “The Call to the Kingdom”. Key verse “Luke 13:5”. Very good lesson. Sister Patsy and Sister Carla brought the children forward to sing before the morning service began. That was a real treat. Bro. Gregg spoke to them about their Sunday school lesson. The young people have grown in number. This is what we have been wanting to see happen. We sang Happy Birthday to Sara. The young ones gathered the Coins For Christ. Time to sing for the Lord. The choir was in good voice. We gave our gifts to the Lord blessed by Bro. Gregg. We had specials from several of the congregation.

Bro. John Hamilton brought the message for the morning service. He used scripture from Corinthians 13: 1-13 “The Way of Love.” It was a good message from the Lord.

We had a song and prayer. We were dismissed in prayer by Bro. Lonnie Eaves and he also blessed the food we were about to enjoy. It was our monthly dinner and fellowship which we enjoy so much. We were blessed to have Bro. Lonnie Cook and Sister Susan Cook from Church of the Living God and any one else from their church.

Our evening service began with prayer requests. We gathered the prayer circle and Sister Shirley led in prayer with Bro. Gregg closing. We sang for the Lord and had some specials. Bro. Gregg gave us a good message from the Lord. We had a song and Bro. Lonnie Eaves blessed us with prayer and dismissed us.

Saturday night February 25, 2017 will be our monthly singing. Come join us. We will sing and have fellowship.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.