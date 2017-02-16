Happy Home Church

Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. He asked for prayer requests and praise reports. Bro. Mac led in prayer. We had the pledges for the flags and the Bible. We sang for Jesus. Sunday school gifts were blessed by Bro. John.

Sunday school began with Bro. Bob greeting all with a good morning. Scripture for the lesson was from Luke 13:34 titled “Values Clarification,” Luke 12:15. The lesson objective was “to value Heaven more than this world,” “to know where our treasure it” and “to never let what we own, own us.” It was a good lesson from Bro. Bob.

We sang Happy Birthday to a young man named Raymond. We took up the Coins For Christ. Our little ones do a good job with that. They are all full of smiles and energy. It was then time to sing for the Lord. The choir was in good voice. The hymns were great. We gathered the gifts for the Lord with Bro. Gregg blessing them. We had specials from several. We had good music from all. We had a testimony from Bro. Mac.

It was time for Bro. Gregg to give us a good message from the Lord. He opened with prayer and used scripture from Exodus 33:1-17. The message was titled “He Knows My Name.” It was a great message from the Lord. We had a song and altar prayer. We were dismissed by Bro. Gregg.

Our evening service began with Bro. Gregg asking for prayer requests. We made the prayer circle which was quite large, and great. Bro. John Hamilton led in prayer. We sang for the Lord. We had specials from several. Bro. Lonnie Eaves gave the message for the evening service. The title of his message was “Do We Know Somebody?” He used scripture from John 14:13-18 and Acts 12:5-17. He opened with prayer. He spoke of how his mother was a strong believer in God and always believed in him. It was a good message from the Lord.

We had a song and altar call. The altar call was a blessing with special prayers from several for several at the altar. In all we had a day full of blessings. Like we say, a good day in the Lord. We were dismissed by Sister Shirley.

Have a great week, keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.