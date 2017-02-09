Morning service began with Bro. Dee greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests. Sister Patsy said the prayer. The pledges were given. We all sang. Sunday school offering was blessed by Bro. John. Sunday school began with a good morning from Bro. Bob. He used Luke 11:42, “ But woe unto you, Pharisees ye tithe mint and rue and all manner of herbs and pass over judgment. And the love of God these ought ye to have done and not to leave the other undone.” We took up the Coins for Christ. We thank God for the young people. It was then time to sing. The church offering was blessed by Bro. Gregg. The Happy Home Church Group did a special. Bro. John Hamilton was the speaker today. He read Psalms 1, “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord and his law doth he meditate day and night and he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water it bringeth forth his fruit in his season. His leaf also shall not wither and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper. The ungodly are not so: But are like the chaff which the wind driveth away.”

The evening service began with Bro. Gregg leading us in the prayer circle. We were praying for the sick. We had song service. Diann sang, as well as, Bro. John and Paxton, and Bro. Max and Sarah. It was all good. Bro. Gregg chose Psalms 23, “Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for thou art with me. Thy rod and staff they comfort me, God will take care of us if we only trust and obey.”

Until next time, God bless you all.

