Happy Home Church was opened with Bro. Mac greeting us. Bro. Don lead us in prayer. We did pledges to the flags and Bible. We sang and dismissed to classes. Bro. Bob taught the lesson on To The Work from Luke 10:1-24. Key verse used was “He that heareth you heareth me; and he that despiseth you despiseth me; and he that despiseth me despiseth him that sent me,” Luke 10:16. If we are to labor in the Lord’s Harvest, then we must be committed to His plan, content with His provision, and consumed with His purpose. It was a great message, classes were dismissed and we sang songs and took up the penny march. Bro. Norman Rush and Patsy Stewart had birthdays. Specials by Brother John, Bro. Mac and we had a poem by Bro. John Hamilton. Bro. Gregg lead in prayer and read Luke, chapter 12:32, “Fear not little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom. Sell that ye have, and give alms; provide yourselves bags which wax not old, a treasure in the heavens that faileth not, where no thief approacheth neither moth corrupteth. For where you treasure is, there will be your heart also.

We gathered together for an evening service to praise God and be blessed. We prayed for the sick and to all who need God in their hearts. Bro. Lonnie Eaves was our speaker. It was a good service. Everyone came home blessed.

We appreciate everyone for coming out Saturday for are singing. We had a good time in the Lord.

God bless you all until next time. Keep your mind on Jesus and you will be blessed.