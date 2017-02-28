Girdner Church

It’s been another beautiful week! Just keep thinking we are going to get some snow. This is spring weather, and I love it, just doesn’t seem like February!

I got to enjoy a ride on ATV’s and Gators last Saturday with my sister, niece, nephew and great nephew. We stopped and visited with some people along the way. My sister said it sure was a good way to see God’s country! This was her first ride and I do think she enjoyed it.

There are many who are sick in our church and community and several going through treatments. Others are facing health issues and some lonely from the loss of loved ones. The loss of loved one leaves an absence in us, that is so hard to explain, but for sure if you have lost someone you love to death, you know that feeling. Prayers for all of these and those with medical problems and health issues.

Sis. Maxine preached from John 5:31-38 Sunday morning, continuing with the series on Behold the Lamb of God.

Sunday evening her message was from Luke 16:19-20, A Certain Man. This scripture was about Lazarus and the rich man. The rich man was clothed in fine linen, and fared sumptuously every day. Lazarus was a beggar, and he laid at his gate and desired to be fed of the crumbs that fell from the rich man’s table. In life today, we all would probably say, we would rather be a rich man than a beggar, but what happened to these two in the end, makes us know the beggar’s life would be the one we would desire at the end of our life. In verse 22 and 23, it says the beggar died, and was carried by angels into Abraham’s bosom, the rich man died, and was buried; and in hell lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeth Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom. Sis. Maxine brought the story out so very good, I wish everyone could have been there to hear it. You know, you hear these scriptures preached, and then you hear the same story again, and someone just brings something out in a way you haven’t thought of before. The rest of this chapter here in Luke 5 is a great chapter to read , and see and hear what was said between Abraham and the rich man. I think we can all agree, we would rather be the beggar.

I read this little story this week, and thought it went along with our messages and thoughts I had this week, so in closing I’d like to share this little story. Sometimes we get asked questions we have no answers to, concerning why this or that has happened to us or our loved ones. So thought this was a fitting story.

A sick man asked his doctor as he was leaving the examining room, ” Doctor I am afraid to die, can you tell me what lies on the other side?” The doctor very quietly said, “I don’t know.”…. “You don’t know, you’re a Christian man, and you don’t know what lies on the other side!” The doctor, with his hand on the handle of the door, heard a scratching and whining, and as he opened the door, a dog sprang into the room and up on him with an eager show of gladness. He turned to his patient and said, “Did you notice my dog? He has never been in this room before. He didn’t know what was on the other side of this door. He knew his master was on the other side, and sprang in without fear. I know little of what is on the other side of death, but one thing I know…. I know my Master is there, and that is enough for me.”

God Bless each and everyone this week!