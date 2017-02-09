Girdner Church

We’ve been having some pretty days these last few days. Feels like spring is in the air. According to our groundhog, six more weeks of winter. We have had a really good winter, so can’t complain.

We have so many in our community facing health issues and illness. Our prayers go out to them and their families. It seems with every turn, there is more people having problems in their families, either with health issues or just the problems of life that comes our way. Brings to mind a verse Sis. Maxine mentioned Sunday morning, Job 14:1, “Man that is born of woman is of a few days, and full of trouble.” God didn’t promise we wouldn’t see bad times, but he did promise he would always be with us. I am thankful for all the good days I see in my life and family and thankful he is always there for us when troubles come our way to see us through them. Psalms 119:71 says, “It is good for me that I have been afflicted; that I might learn thy statutes.” Looking back at times when things were not going my way, I can see God’s hand on me and mine and have learned to trust him more, there is usually a lesson we can learn from our trials. Sis. Maxine said today, Whatever drives you to God, is a good thing! Sometimes we don’t see that, but when you’re on the mountain, looking back in the valley you were in, it becomes more clear.

Sis. Maxine’s message was continuing on with “Behold the Lamb,” John 4:44-53. We need to see God for more of what he is. The nobleman in this scripture had many things, but his riches, could not heal his sick son. He came to Jesus and asked him to come down and heal his son, for he was at the point of death. Jesus told him in verse 48, that unless he seen signs and wonders he would not believe. And the nobleman asked him again, to come to his son, before he died. Jesus told him in verse 50, to go his way, his son liveth. And the nobleman believed the word that Jesus had spoken and went his way. His son’s being sick led him to Jesus. Faith is taking God at his word, and then acting on it. The nobleman did just this when he left Jesus and went on home to his son, and he was healed.

Bro. Bub Coonce brought the message Sunday evening from Psalms 40:1-3, Rev. 1:17. Gettng away from the pit. In Psalms 40:2 it says, He brought me up out of a horrible pit and set my feet on a rock and established my goings. We need to stay away from those pits he brought us out of. Sometimes we find ourselves in a place being tempted, that will get us right back in those pits God got us out of. Satan knows just what it will take to temp us and get us back in those pits. We need to stay close to our Lord, that when we are tempted, we can have that power that only God gives us to rebuke the devil, and send him on his way.

Sunday morning we had a really good lesson with the younger ones. It never ceases to amaze me how much you can learn from children. Our lesson was about when Jesus was tempted on the mountain by satan. I asked the kids if they could tell me of a time they think they were tempted by satan. One girl said, yes, when I wanted to hit my brother, cause he had been a brat. Another said, yes, when I took a pencil to a bully on the bus, that was being mean to us. So then we talked about the bully. I said, maybe he hadn’t been taken to church, maybe he didn’t know Jesus as they did. Maybe he wasn’t as blessed as they were to have parents to bring him to church and learn about God. They agreed no, he wasn’t. So I asked them, so how could you show Jesus to this boy. They all at the same time said, in us! I was sure glad to have them all, and so proud they have good parents teaching them about God and his Son Jesus. Please pray for all our young kids, teenagers, and all those that have gone to college. I know as an adult it’s not always easy doing the right thing, so I am pretty sure our kids have as much if not more temptations than we do. We need to hold them up before the Lord and ask His hand of protection be on them.

This Sunday night, Feb. 12th, will be our singing night at 6 p.m. Bring a song, a testimony, just come enjoy a evening of worshipping the Lord. Snacks afterward, everyone is invited to come.

Have a great week, and God bless!