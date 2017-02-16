Gentryville Church

Saturday our granddaughters, Caydee and Jaycee, spent the day with us. We went shopping, to the park, visiting great-grandma Margaret and Papa Delmar, then home to play, eat popcorn and watch movies. What a fun day!

Sunday morning began with praise and worship, “Light A Fire In Me!” That was my prayer for me, as well as, everyone else! We had 29 in attendance.

Sunday school was led by Joe Heitz, concerning the “Sabbath.” Several scriptures were used and many interesting points were made about what the Sabbath actually is, when it was and is, who it applies to, and what it’s called today.

Special music was an instrumental by Jeff Hubbard.

Pastor Gary brought the morning message of “Being In One Accord” with text from Psalm 100:1-5. Being in one accord on the day of Pentecost was a key factor in the Holy Spirit upon them all. If part of them had been standing around murmuring about their neighbor, or puffing on a cigarette, blowing smoke in each other’s face, or dressed improperly, it’s doubtful this blessing would have occurred. We need to act like Christians if we want to let our lights shine for Jesus, and receive his blessings.

Sunday evening we had 12 in attendance. Jeff Hubbard played an instrumental.

Pastor Gary brought the evening message of “Fleshly Lusts – Things That Hinder Your Walk With God”, using scripture from Matthew 5:16, 1 Peter 2:11-14.

Special prayer requests go out for Jean Sprague, my dad, Eldon Bice; the Golay family, Crystal and Joany Wilson, Ed and Phyllis Hopkins, Haley Wilson, Billy Bray, Leon and Wilda Potter, Royce Page, Don Reed, Danny Hamby, and many unspoken.

Next week will be our third Sunday dinner, everyone welcome.

Sunday school begins at 10:00 a.m., Sunday morning worship at 11:00 a.m., Sunday evening worship at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday evening Bible study and Youth Service at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Gary Moore can be reached at 417-543-3785.