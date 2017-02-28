Gentryville

Just realized, no mail Monday, so will try and get this mailed on Saturday. As I write this on Friday, a very spring like day, although windy like March.

My company this week has been Bertha Scherer, Ann Collins and Beverly Emery. She is recovering slowly from her surgeries.

Ann Collins finxed a birthday dinner for her son, Ted. His birthday is Valentine’s Day. Attending were: Ted and Karen Collins, Melissa Collins and her family, Autumn, Brian and Blaine, also her fiance, John and Carol Wise. She had spent the night Saturday with Ann.

Patty, my daughter, came and got me on Thursday of last week and stayed until Monday. Carter Chambers, my great grandson, was crown bearer at the basketball homecoming at Clever Friday night. On Saturday we went to Nixa and ate at Lola’s.

I sure have been seeing a lot of deer here, also more coyotes than I’ve seen in a long time.

Get well wishes to all who are not feeling well.

Until next time, take care and God bless.

Thought for the day: God says, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you,” Hebrews 13:5.