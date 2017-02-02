Gentryville

Not much going on around here that I know. Not very cold, I have 51 degrees this afternoon (Sunday,) but the wind is cold. This has seemed to me to be a longer than usual January.

The witch hazel has already bloomed on Brush Creek. Larry brought me a huge bouquet last Monday evening.

Tracy Griffith came after me last Saturday and I spent the night with them, then on Sunday Tracy, Hannah, Devin and I met Patty Stephens in Branson and we ate at IHop. We drove around quite a while and then it rained on us all the way back to Tracy’s. She and Hannah brought me home. Dave has to work on Sundays.

Ann Collins had company on Saturday: Carol Wise and Riley O’Shea and Nina and their two little boys. Ted Collins had also visited her Wednesday evening.

Sheila and Lawson Curtis had dinner on Sunday with Dean and Bertha Scherer.

Bertha Scherer visited me Monday morning.

I really enjoyed the write up and picture of Veda Bushong’s 90th birthday celebration. I told her she doesn’t look any older than she did 20 years ago.

I appreciate the Christmas gift that the staff at the Herald gave me.

Get-well wishes to Beverly Emery who had surgery at Cox South last week.

Birthday wishes for February: my nephew, Ted Collins, the 14th; also Norma Griffith of Ava the 14th; Pat Daugherty, my stepson the 26th and a grandson-in-law, Devin Snodgrass the 26th.

Thought for today: When life depletes us, God can recharge our spirits.

Until next time, God bless and take care.