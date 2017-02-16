Gentry Church News

Opening prayer was led by Joie Welker and in our Sunday school class we studied about being delivered from our bondage of sin only by the salvation of God secured by the grace and power of God.

Happy Birthday wishes went out to Heather Welker.

Special song was by the Men’s Quartet, Narvil Tetrick, Matt, Joie and Rod Welker and one by Ramona Henning.

February 17th is our third Friday night singing at 7 p.m. with pizza afterwards to celebrate Valentine’s Day. You may bring a dessert or other dishes that go with pizza.

In your prayers please remember Janice Young. She’s having complications for her elbow surgery. She has been back for more surgery too. Also, Wanda Short as she is home healing slowly with her knee surgery and the many others out with colds and flu.

Bro. Bill Comer brought the message from Revelations, chapter 2, “Unto the angel of the church.” We are messengers and we need to hear from our hearts what the Holy Spirit speaks to us about. Tune in to the word of God.

In our evening service our special song and reading was by Narvil Tetrick and also a song by Kevin and Charlotte Reich.

Bro. Comer brought the evening message from II Chronicles, chapter seven. We need to humble ourselves, pray, seek the face of God and turn from evil ways and he will forgive our sins and heal our land.