Gentry Church

After opening our service with prayer and singing, we studied in Sunday school class that we as believers are heir to everything God has. By faith we are redeemed by His blood.

Happy Birthday wishes went out to Bro. Bill Comer and special song was by Wanda Casady, Bobbie Miller and Rod Welker.

Our Wednesday night study is on prophecies and we are going to be on “The Four Horsemen.” Come and join us at 7 p.m.

It is good to report Wanda Short is home after knee surgery, but she still is taking therapy.

Remember all of our many prayer requests, among some were Jim Ginder, Keith Lafferty, Wanda Short, Anthony Rosas and others. God knows them all.

Charlie Miller attended church this week with a few bruises from a bull calf kicking him in the face, but he is doing well.

Bro. Comer brought the message from Ephesian, chapter one. As sons and daughters of God, we are blessed with spiritual blessings from God. The price has been paid by Christ’s blood. He wants to be a part of our every day lives. We have that choice.

In our evening service, our special song was by Bro. Bob Huskey and Charlotte Reich.

Mark this on your calendar, our third Friday night singing will be February 17th. We will also be celebrating Valentine’s Day that night with pizza.

Bro. Wes Hampel brought our evening message from Exodus, chapter 20 on coveting. We tend to have all these things, but we always want more. Sometimes we can love our things more than God. Learn to be content in what God gives us.