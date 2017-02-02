Gentry Church

After opening with prayer and singing, in Sunday school class we studied about how God oversees all creation and He is Lord over it. We all owe our existence to His power and love.

Happy Birthday goes out to Julie Coonts and our special song was by Faye Allen, Wanda Casady and Rod Welker.

Bro. Bill Comer brought our message from Matthew, chapter six. There are so many things we worry and fret about, when we follow Him we will walk in peace, Jesus says take no thought, don’t worry.

In our evening service, our special song was by Kevin and Charlotte Reich.

Remember all our prayer requests brought up this day, especially for Karen Welker, Rick Allen and many others.

Bro. Comer’s evening message was also from Matthew, chapter six. “Seek ye first the kingdom of God. Be willing to obey Jesus and use Him for your guide. Follow the Holy Spirit in whatever He wants you to do.

Happy 80th Birthday wishes go out to my dear friend, Myrtle (Rippee) Phelps in Kansas City.