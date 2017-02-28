Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Lyle Wright took over as superintendent. Prayer was given by Sue Wright.

Sunday school lesson was The Call To The Kingdom from Luke 13:6-9 and 18-21 taught by Lyle Wright. After a good Sunday school lesson Sister Lena Ingram gave prayer. We sang several songs. Prayer was also given by Bro. Mitchel Cotrone. Specials by Fern Cooper, Janice Cotrone, Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Genesis 28:1-5. He prayed. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Janice Cotrone.

Church started Sunday night by singing several songs. Prayer was given by Bro. Marvin Loftin. Specials by Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison and Lorie Coonce. Bro. Anthony Coonce brought the message. He prayed then read Isaiah 6:1-8, Matthew 24:34-39. After a good message He prayed then we had altar prayer. We were dismissed by Sister Annabelle Walker.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison Monday were Debbie Ritter, Lena and Peyton Ingram. Debbie Ritter visited again on Tuesday. Lena Ingram spent time with Elsie on Wednesday. Debbie Ritter was back to visit Elsie on Friday. Lena Ingram again visited Elsie on Saturday. Those visiting Elsie on Sunday were Noel and Donna Atchison, Lena and Terrill Ingram, Charla and Silas Heinlein.