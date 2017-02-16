Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Sister Janiece Moore.

Sunday school lesson was on Values Clarification from Luke 12:13-21 and 31 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Prayer was given by Bro. Mitchell Cotrone. Specials by Fern Cooper, Janice Cotrone, Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison and Sue Wright. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read I Corinthians 10:1-5, Mark 7:31-37, Genesis 4:6 and 7. After a good message we sang several songs.

Church started Sunday night by singing several songs. Prayer was given by Bro. Lyle Wright. Specials by Janice Cotrone, Fern Cooper, Elsie Atchison and Lena Ingram. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Matthew 27:54 and 55. He prayed. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Bro. Mitchel Cotrone.

It was Birthday and Anniversary Celebration Night, Bro. Pete Humble had a birthday, but wasn’t able to attend. We all went back to the fellowship room and had a good meal.

Debbie Ritter visited Elsie Atchison on Monday. On Tuesday Debbie Ritter, Karan Vinson and Terrill and Peyton Ingram visited Elsie. Lena Ingram spent time with Elsie on Wednesday. Debbie Ritter visited Elsie on Friday. Lena Ingram visited Elsie on Saturday. On Sunday Noel and Donna Atchison, Lena and Terrill Ingram and Myson Loveless all visited Elsie.