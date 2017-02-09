Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Prayer was given by Sister Diane Strunks.

Sunday school lesson was Traditions from Luke 11:37-42 and 45-46 and 53-54 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Prayer was given by Bro. Ronnie Epps. Specials by Wayne Coy, Cern Cooper, Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Lyle Wright brought the message. He read Revelations 3:1-3. He prayed. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Bro. Wayne Coy.

Churh started Sunday night by singing several songs. Prayer was given by Sister Diane Strunks. Specials by Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Diane Strunks read some scriptures. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message. He read II Thessalonians 2:3-4. Raymond and Naida Haden sang a song then Raymond read Hebrews 3:1-6, Mark 15:29-39 and other scriptures. After a good message we sang. We were dismissed by Sister Lena Ingram.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison Monday were Debbie Ritter and Lena Ingram. Debbie Ritter also visited on Tuesday. Wednesday, Karan Vinson and Lena Ingram visited Elsie. Faye Watson, Debbie Ritter and Noel Atchison visited Elsie on Friday. Saturday, Lena and Terrill Ingram spent time with Elsie. On Sunday, Noel and Donna Atchison, Lena and Terrill Ingram and Alesia King visited Elsie.