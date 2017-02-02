Friendship News

Church started Sunday morning by singing. Ronnie Epps took over as superintendent and prayer was given by Sister Carolyn Thompson.

Sunday school lesson was To The Work from Luke 10:13-19 and 20, 23, 24 taught by Ronnie Epps. After a good Sunday school lesson we sang several songs. Prayer was given by Sister Vera Dixon. Specials by Lena Ingram, Elsie Atchison and Raymond Haden. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message. He read Proverbs 16:3 and other scripture. After a good message we sang.

Church started Sunday night by singing. Prayer was given by Sister Diane Strunks. We sang several songs. Specials by Lena Ingram and Elsie Atchison. Bro. Raymond Haden brought the message. He read Colossians 1:12 and other scripture. After a good message we were dismissed by Bro. Raymond Haden.

Those visiting Elsie Atchison Monday was Debbie Ritter and Noel Atchison. Debbie Ritter and Karan Vinson also visited Elsie on Tuesday. Wednesday Janiece Moore and Lena Ingram stopped and spent time with Elsie. Thursday, Debbie Ritter again visited Elsie. Friday Karan Vinson and Noel Atchison visited and Saturday Lena and Terrill Ingram also visited Elsie. On Sunday, visitors were Noel and Donna Atchison, Lena, Terrill and Peyton Ingram.