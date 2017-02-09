Forestry legal

USDA FOREST SERVICE GRAZING AREA

The Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District of the Mark Twain National Forest will be accepting bids for 1 grazing allotment. The Oremus Allotment is located in north eastern Taney County, approximately 5 miles East of Taneyville, on Patterson Dr. For more information about this area, or to request a bid prospectus, please contact the Houston/ Rolla/ Cedar Creek District Office at 417-967-4194. Sealed bids will be accepted until 10a.m. local time on February 15th 2017. The Mark Twain National Forest is an Equal Opportunity Service provider.

