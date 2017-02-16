Eastern Gate and Around the Mountain

Good morning to all of you from us here on the mountain. We attended the Breedon singing Friday night and had a good time. Lots of singing and visiting with friends afterwards.

Roger and I have been going to basketball games to cheer on our granddaughter. We sure enjoy watching our grandkids join in and play sports. It was so nice Saturday, that we even played a little bit with the kids outside. I have to tell you that we felt a few sore muscles Sunday, not use to shooting that basketball.

At church Sunday, I found out that two of the little boys that I have in my Sunday school class were sick. They both had to make a trip to the dr. to get medicine. I sure hope that they are better now. I miss my little ones when they aren’t there.

This Thursday night is our LIFT night, I hope you ladies are making plans to be at our monthly meeting. The men’s day will be the first Saturday in March. Breakfast will be at 9:00. Make plans to come and join the men, and pray for them.

As I am writing this, it is Valentine’s Day, my Aunt Maxine has her 94th birthday today. I sure hope it’s a great day for her. I took her an early birthday card, and I know that her family and the nursing home will be showing her lots of love today.

Remember on this Valentine season and every day: let us love one another for love comes from God.

Till next time, God bless.